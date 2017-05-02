© microchip technology Products | May 02, 2017
New PIC32 family of 32-Bit microcontrollers optimized for motor control
The newest family of PIC32 microcontrollers (MCUs) is now available from Microchip Technology Inc.
This is a product release announcement by Microchip Technology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The PIC32MK family features four highly integrated MCUs for precision dual Motor Control applications (PIC32MK MC) and eight MCUs packed with serial communication modules for General Purpose (PIC32MK GP) applications. All MC and GP devices feature a 120 MHz 32-bit core that supports Digital Signal Processor (DSP) instructions. Additionally, to ease control algorithm development, a double-precision floating point unit is integrated into the MCU core enabling customers to utilize floating-point based modeling and simulation tools for code development. For more information about Microchip’s PIC32MK family visit: www.microchip.com/pic32mk.
To increase efficiency and decrease the number of discrete devices needed in motor control applications, the high-performance PIC32MK MC devices combine 32-bit processing with advanced analog peripherals such as a quad 10 MHz op amp, high-speed comparators and motor-control optimized Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) modules. The devices also have Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) modules capable of total throughput of 25.45 Mega-Samples Per Second (MSPS) in 12-bit mode or 33.79 MSPS in 8-bit mode, enabling higher precision in motor control applications. The devices come with up to 1 MB Live Update Flash, 4 KB of EEPROM and 256 KB SRAM.
“The PIC32MK family represents a continuation in the Microchip motor control lineup enabling traditional 8- and 16-bit customers to move to a 32-bit MCU for motor control while maintaining support through classic Microchip development tools,” said Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip’s MCU32 business unit. “The family also has general purpose MCUs with an extensive array of serial communications modules ideally suited for the industrial space.”
With class-leading connectivity integration, the PIC32MK devices have up to four independent CAN 2.0 ports as well as six Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) modules, Local Interconnect Network (LIN) 1.2 and six Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) or Inter-IC Sound (I2S) modules. Additionally, two complete full-speed USB modules are included on select devices enabling simultaneous USB host and USB device to be active at the same time. A single MCU can be used to communicate to multiple bus protocols for reduced design complexity and cost, making PIC32MK devices ideal for dual-USB applications such as digital audio or CAN-based implementations in the automotive and industrial markets.
Development Support
As with all PIC32 devices, the PIC32MK family is supported by Microchip’s MPLAB® Harmony Integrated Software Framework, MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), MPLAB XC32 Compiler for PIC32, MPLAB ICD 3 In-Circuit Debugger and MPLAB REAL ICE™ In-Circuit Emulation system. Several additional tools are available including:
Pricing and Availability
Devices in the PIC32MK family are offered with up to 1 MB Flash and 256 KB SRAM in 64- and 100-pin TQFP and QFN packaging options. All devices are available today in volume production starting at $4.50 in 10K quantities.
For additional information, contact any Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor. To purchase products mentioned in this press release, go to Microchip’s easy-to-use online sales channel microchipDIRECT or contact one of Microchip’s authorized distribution partners.
To increase efficiency and decrease the number of discrete devices needed in motor control applications, the high-performance PIC32MK MC devices combine 32-bit processing with advanced analog peripherals such as a quad 10 MHz op amp, high-speed comparators and motor-control optimized Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) modules. The devices also have Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) modules capable of total throughput of 25.45 Mega-Samples Per Second (MSPS) in 12-bit mode or 33.79 MSPS in 8-bit mode, enabling higher precision in motor control applications. The devices come with up to 1 MB Live Update Flash, 4 KB of EEPROM and 256 KB SRAM.
“The PIC32MK family represents a continuation in the Microchip motor control lineup enabling traditional 8- and 16-bit customers to move to a 32-bit MCU for motor control while maintaining support through classic Microchip development tools,” said Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip’s MCU32 business unit. “The family also has general purpose MCUs with an extensive array of serial communications modules ideally suited for the industrial space.”
With class-leading connectivity integration, the PIC32MK devices have up to four independent CAN 2.0 ports as well as six Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) modules, Local Interconnect Network (LIN) 1.2 and six Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) or Inter-IC Sound (I2S) modules. Additionally, two complete full-speed USB modules are included on select devices enabling simultaneous USB host and USB device to be active at the same time. A single MCU can be used to communicate to multiple bus protocols for reduced design complexity and cost, making PIC32MK devices ideal for dual-USB applications such as digital audio or CAN-based implementations in the automotive and industrial markets.
Development Support
As with all PIC32 devices, the PIC32MK family is supported by Microchip’s MPLAB® Harmony Integrated Software Framework, MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), MPLAB XC32 Compiler for PIC32, MPLAB ICD 3 In-Circuit Debugger and MPLAB REAL ICE™ In-Circuit Emulation system. Several additional tools are available including:
- PIC32MK GP Connectivity Development Kit, part number DM320106, for $120.00
- PIC32MK Motor Control Plug-In Module (PIM), microchipDIRECT part number MA320024 ($25.00) compatible with dsPICDEM MCLV-2 Low Voltage Motor Control Kit part number DM330021-2 ($199.99).
Pricing and Availability
Devices in the PIC32MK family are offered with up to 1 MB Flash and 256 KB SRAM in 64- and 100-pin TQFP and QFN packaging options. All devices are available today in volume production starting at $4.50 in 10K quantities.
For additional information, contact any Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor. To purchase products mentioned in this press release, go to Microchip’s easy-to-use online sales channel microchipDIRECT or contact one of Microchip’s authorized distribution partners.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments