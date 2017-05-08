© Molex

Molex Nano-Pitch I/O 8X Interconnect increases port density and speed

Molex has expanded its Nano-Pitch I/O Interconnect System portfolio with the addition of 8X cables and XD (eXtra Durable) vertical board mounted connectors.

Delivering data speed rates of 25 Gbps per lane, the Nano-Pitch I/O 8X Interconnect System offers industry-leading port density and multi-protocol support to internal storage, server and mobile/enterprise applications. The XD board receptacles are offered as both 4X and 8X and use 4 through-hole pins for maximum robustness.



“Customers need simple solutions to download data to storage systems across a multitude of protocols,” said Bob Wagner, group product manager, Molex. “The Nano-Pitch 8X Interconnect System meets industry’s rising data transfer needs with increased port density and speed to solve space and performance issues well into the future.”



Providing enhanced data speed and signal integrity in an extremely compact form factor, the multi-protocol Nano-Pitch I/O Interconnect System is compatible with all known SAS, SATA and PCIe protocols, including PCIe Gen 4 (16 GT/s) and SAS 4 (24 Gbps). The system features a flexible pinout concept (continuous Ground-Signal-Signal-Ground) optimized for high-speed applications and maximizing the number of high-speed lanes within the lengths provided. Eight lanes (8X) are available, per industry standard.



The small form factor (5mm × 23mm × 9mm) and a 12mm mated connector-to-cable assembly height for right angle cable exit allow the Nano-Pitch I/O System to meet the 14.47mm height for components on PCIe add-in cards. This makes it ideal for systems servicing mobile devices through enterprise applications. Staggered, reliable and constant dual-row contact configuration delivers hot pluggability, which allow components to be added without shutting down the server or router. Also, the connector provides optimal routing for high-speed trace connections while reducing the need for PCB real estate.



Storage systems applications for the Nano-Pitch I/O Interconnect System include data centre and enterprise storage systems, storage racks, JBODs, storage controllers, HBA servers and RAIDS. Telecommunications/networking applications for the connector include hubs, servers, switches and routers.



