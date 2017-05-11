© maxim Products | May 11, 2017
MAX17572 & MAX17574 reduce power dissipation by 40% and solution size by 50%
System architects can now rapidly comply to international electrotechnical commission (IEC) and safety integrated level (SIL) standards to achieve long-term system reliability with the MAX17572 and MAX17574 Himalaya synchronous step-down DC-DC converters from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
This is a product release announcement by Maxim Integrated. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The industrial market is digitizing at a rapid pace, all while continually improving the safety, performance, and intelligence of systems. Tasked with deploying processors from sensors to control units, designers must reduce power dissipation while managing space constraints. They are also hard-pressed with thermal challenges and meeting safety standard regulations—critical to robust long-term reliability, yet very time consuming. In addition, designers must account for high voltage transients up to 60V on a 24V or 48V bus.
With Maxim’s MAX17572 and MAX17574 DC-DC converters, designers can operate 4.5-60V as well as reduce power dissipation and solution size compared to other solutions to rapidly comply with the IEC 61508 safety standard. The converters guarantee 1A and 3A operation (5V output) and are ideal for high voltage industrial applications such as sensors, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), industrial controls, distributed supply regulation, and factory/building/power grid automation. They are also applicable for battery back-up, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), and data centers. Operating over the -40-degree Celsius to +125-degree Celsius temperature range, the MAX17572 is available in a 12-pin, 3mm x 3mm thin-DFN (TDFN) package and the MAX17574 is available in a 24-pin, 4mm X 5mm TQFN package.
- High Efficiency: Delivers >90% efficiency across 50-100% of the load current
- Small Solution Size: Integrated MOSFETs and compensation reduce solution size; Operates at high-switching frequency with low minimum on-time
- Ease of Use: Internal compensation addresses any output voltage and switching frequency combination without compromising bandwidth for rapid design
- The MAX17572 and MAX17574 are available at Maxim’s website and select authorized distributors
- The MAX17572 is available for $1.83 (1000-up, FOB USA)
- The MAX17574 is available for $2.19 (1000-up, FOB USA)
- Evaluation kits are available for $29.73: MAX17572EVKITA#, MAX17572EVKITB#, MAX17574EVKITA#, MAX17574EVKITB#
- For more information about MAX17572, visit: https://www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAX17572
- For more information about MAX17574, visit: https://www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAX17574
- Download a hi-res image: http://bit.ly/Image_MAX17572_MAX17574
- Download a block diagram: http://bit.ly/Block_Diagram_MAX17572_MAX17574
