© Business Wire / Ford Business | May 22, 2017
Ford invests USD 350M in Michigan facility
Ford is investing USD 350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant, adding a new transmission to expand its lineup of powertrains to strengthen its core automotive business.
The company will create or retain 800 hourly jobs to support production of the new transmission. Ford expects to begin adding jobs late this year, with the majority coming next year and in 2019.
“We remain committed to American manufacturing and investing in our people and facilities,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. “Even as the industry’s largest employer of hourly workers in the United States and biggest producer of American-made vehicles, we believe it is important to continue investing right here in our home market.”
This investment in Livonia Transmission Plant is in addition to USD 1.4 billion and 500 created or retained hourly jobs announced for the plant in 2016 to support production of a new 10-speed transmission for the 2017 F-150 Raptor and certain other F-150 trucks.
"Today’s announcement of investment at the Livonia Transmission Plant is further evidence of the benefits of collective bargaining and the ongoing commitment of UAW-Ford to lead the way in creating and maintaining automotive manufacturing jobs in America,” said Jimmy Settles, UAW vice president. “The addition of these 800 jobs will add job security for the plant’s hardworking men and women, and support for the surrounding community."
