Toyoda Gosei's opens airbag production in India

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. is establishing a new plant to meet growing automobile production in India and the expected increase in demand for airbags as stricter safety regulations are adopted.

The new plant is located in the western Indian state of Gujarat. It will be a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Private Limited (TGMIN), a subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei. The new Gujarat Plant will begin supplying airbags, weatherstrips and other automotive parts to Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) in the second half of fiscal 2018 and will employ around 330 staff (March 2021).



The investment in the production facility is estimated at INR 732 million (EUR 10.1 million).



When the new plant comes on line, Toyoda Gosei will have a production network of five facility locations in India. Total sales in India were approximately JPY 14 billion in FY2016 (EUR 112 million), and the company aims to expand this 1.4-fold to approximately JPY 20 billion by 2021 (EUR 160 million).