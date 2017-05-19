© ariane group Business | May 19, 2017
Airbus Safran Launchers gets new name
Airbus Safran Launchers, the joint venture created at the initiative of the Airbus and Safran groups in order to reorganise the European launchers sector, is to be known as ArianeGroup; effective as of July 1, 2017.
This change in identity "is the logical next step" following the decision of the ESA Member States at the Ministerial Conference in Luxembourg on December 2, 2014, to create a new family of European launchers around Ariane 6 and to give greater responsibility to the industry under a new governance system.
Just over two years after its creation by the Airbus and Safran groups in January, 2015, and less than a year after its finalisation on July 1, 2016, the new company has reorganised the European launchers sector by redefining and implementing an efficient and optimized industrial organization.
"Flying the flag for the world's most reliable launcher and its successor, which we are developing with our European space industry partners, brings our group and its subsidiaries together under the banner of European excellence and prestigious space history. All the employees of the Airbus Safran Launchers group will, as of July 1, be united under the same name, something that is a real source of pride for all our teams. They will be more integrated and efficient than ever and will continue to serve all our customers, regardless of their field of activity or their products, with the goal of achieving consistently greater reliability, competitiveness and innovation. Our presence at this year's Paris Air Show, under a common group name, demonstrates the energy and efficiency with which the entire European space industry has been able to reinvent itself and move towards a common goal of being able to address the increasingly fierce global competition with greater effectiveness and to guarantee Europe lasting and independent access to space," declared Alain Charmeau, CEO of Airbus Safran Launchers.
The name ArianeGroup covers all the subsidiaries controlled by the group: Arianespace, APP, Cilas, Eurockot, Nucletudes, Pyroalliance and Sodern. They will adopt the same graphic identity, while retaining the name on which they built their reputations
Just over two years after its creation by the Airbus and Safran groups in January, 2015, and less than a year after its finalisation on July 1, 2016, the new company has reorganised the European launchers sector by redefining and implementing an efficient and optimized industrial organization.
"Flying the flag for the world's most reliable launcher and its successor, which we are developing with our European space industry partners, brings our group and its subsidiaries together under the banner of European excellence and prestigious space history. All the employees of the Airbus Safran Launchers group will, as of July 1, be united under the same name, something that is a real source of pride for all our teams. They will be more integrated and efficient than ever and will continue to serve all our customers, regardless of their field of activity or their products, with the goal of achieving consistently greater reliability, competitiveness and innovation. Our presence at this year's Paris Air Show, under a common group name, demonstrates the energy and efficiency with which the entire European space industry has been able to reinvent itself and move towards a common goal of being able to address the increasingly fierce global competition with greater effectiveness and to guarantee Europe lasting and independent access to space," declared Alain Charmeau, CEO of Airbus Safran Launchers.
The name ArianeGroup covers all the subsidiaries controlled by the group: Arianespace, APP, Cilas, Eurockot, Nucletudes, Pyroalliance and Sodern. They will adopt the same graphic identity, while retaining the name on which they built their reputations
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments