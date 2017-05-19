© kraken Business | May 19, 2017
Kraken Sonar acquires majority stake in Enitech Subsea
Kraken Sonar has acquired a minority interest in Enitech Subsea GmbH of Rostock (Germany), which has been renamed Kraken Power GmbH.
Under the agreement, Kraken has taken a 19.9 percent equity interest and provided a EUR 110'000 convertible loan. The loan pays interest at 5 percent per annum and has a term of three years. Through the conversion of the loan to equity and a further investment capped at EUR 200'000, Kraken can choose to increase its ownership stake to 75 percent of the common shares of Kraken Power GmbH.
Kraken Power GmbH, led by Dr. Carl Thiede, has been working on pressure tolerant technology and products for the subsea market for the past 10 years. The company's pressure tolerant moulding technology enables 6'000 meter rated encapsulation in silicone instead of oil compensated or titanium pressure housings. The technology results in packaging solutions that are less expensive, more compact, lighter and less prone to underwater corrosion and bio-fouling.
"This strategic investment represents a low risk, but significant ROI opportunity," said Karl Kenny, Kraken's President and CEO. "Kraken Power's technology and products enable a significant reduction in bill of material costs for our ThunderFish™ AUV. In addition, Kraken Power will continue to sell its products to the subsea industry. We plan to leverage Kraken Power's pressure tolerant moulding technology into next generation products targeted to deep-sea oil and gas, ocean energy/renewables and ocean science markets."
Kraken's investment triggered the release of additional funding in Germany that will provide Kraken Power with working capital for operations, hiring of additional personnel and funds for the purchase of inventory and capital assets.
"For us, this partnership is a great opportunity," said Dr. Carl Thiede. "As a leading manufacturer of rim driven thrusters, underwater propulsion and energy supply systems based on pressure tolerant moulding technology, we are looking forward to a new chapter of the company's development."
Kraken Power GmbH, led by Dr. Carl Thiede, has been working on pressure tolerant technology and products for the subsea market for the past 10 years. The company's pressure tolerant moulding technology enables 6'000 meter rated encapsulation in silicone instead of oil compensated or titanium pressure housings. The technology results in packaging solutions that are less expensive, more compact, lighter and less prone to underwater corrosion and bio-fouling.
"This strategic investment represents a low risk, but significant ROI opportunity," said Karl Kenny, Kraken's President and CEO. "Kraken Power's technology and products enable a significant reduction in bill of material costs for our ThunderFish™ AUV. In addition, Kraken Power will continue to sell its products to the subsea industry. We plan to leverage Kraken Power's pressure tolerant moulding technology into next generation products targeted to deep-sea oil and gas, ocean energy/renewables and ocean science markets."
Kraken's investment triggered the release of additional funding in Germany that will provide Kraken Power with working capital for operations, hiring of additional personnel and funds for the purchase of inventory and capital assets.
"For us, this partnership is a great opportunity," said Dr. Carl Thiede. "As a leading manufacturer of rim driven thrusters, underwater propulsion and energy supply systems based on pressure tolerant moulding technology, we are looking forward to a new chapter of the company's development."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments