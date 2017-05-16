Sale of Philips IntelliVue MX40 suspended in Australia

© Philips Business | May 16, 2017
The TGA, Australia's medical devices watchdog, has suspended the licence to supply Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitor after identifying a significant increase in reports of speaker failure incidents associated with the device.
Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitors are worn by patients in hospitals. It monitors, records and generate alarms for the patient’s heart rate, oxygen saturation and other physiological parameters, and relays the information to a central station that is monitored by clinical staff. It can also be used off network in monitoring mode, for example during patient transport.
It is manufactured by Philips Medical Systems in the USA and supplied in Australia by Philips Australia and New Zealand, under Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods entry 99204.
Investigation of the reports received by the TGA has found that "it is possible that the device will not sound an alarm in critical situations". The likelihood that this will occur is low, but "is still considered to be unacceptable under the circumstances, especially when the device is not connected to the Information Centre", a press release states.
Philips Australia and New Zealand will be unable to supply new Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitors to the Australian market until the problem is fixed, both in new and existing devices.
However, due to the critical need for patient monitors in hospitals and the impracticality of replacing existing devices, the TGA is not recommending that units that have not demonstrated this problem be taken off service while the corrective action takes place.
"We recommend hospital staff carry out routine testing and maintenance on these devices, and to pay extra attention during the power on self-test (POST) that all aspects of device function, including screen alerts and audio speakers, are working as intended before using for monitoring patients and off-network use. If the device speakers fails during the self-test or in monitoring mode, please do not use and seek a replacement", the notice continues.
Sale of Philips IntelliVue MX40 suspended in Australia
Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has suspended the sale of Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitors, after numerous reports of speaker failure.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ We received a statement from Philips saying that they are taking the issue seriously and are working - together with TGA - to resolve it as soon as possible. Please follow this link.
The TGA, Australia's medical devices watchdog, has suspended the licence to supply Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitor after identifying a significant increase in reports of speaker failure incidents associated with the device.
Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitors are worn by patients in hospitals. It monitors, records and generate alarms for the patient’s heart rate, oxygen saturation and other physiological parameters, and relays the information to a central station that is monitored by clinical staff. It can also be used off network in monitoring mode, for example during patient transport.
It is manufactured by Philips Medical Systems in the USA and supplied in Australia by Philips Australia and New Zealand, under Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods entry 99204.
Investigation of the reports received by the TGA has found that "it is possible that the device will not sound an alarm in critical situations". The likelihood that this will occur is low, but "is still considered to be unacceptable under the circumstances, especially when the device is not connected to the Information Centre", a press release states.
Philips Australia and New Zealand will be unable to supply new Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitors to the Australian market until the problem is fixed, both in new and existing devices.
However, due to the critical need for patient monitors in hospitals and the impracticality of replacing existing devices, the TGA is not recommending that units that have not demonstrated this problem be taken off service while the corrective action takes place.
"We recommend hospital staff carry out routine testing and maintenance on these devices, and to pay extra attention during the power on self-test (POST) that all aspects of device function, including screen alerts and audio speakers, are working as intended before using for monitoring patients and off-network use. If the device speakers fails during the self-test or in monitoring mode, please do not use and seek a replacement", the notice continues.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ We received a statement from Philips saying that they are taking the issue seriously and are working - together with TGA - to resolve it as soon as possible. Please follow this link.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments