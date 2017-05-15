© iRobot

iRobot files ITC complaint against Bissell, Hoover and Black & Decker

iRobot has filed patent infringement complaints against multiple robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturers and sellers and the Chinese or Taiwanese companies that manufacture the infringing products.

iRobot has asserted a total of six patents in the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against multiple respondents including Bissell Homecare, Inc., Hoover Inc., Royal Appliance Manufacturing Co. Inc. d/b/a TTI Floor Care North America, Inc., bObsweep, Inc., bObsweep USA, The Black & Decker Corporation, Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., Shenzhen ZhiYi Technology Co., Ltd. d/b/a iLife, Matsutek Enterprises Co., Ltd., Suzhou Real Power Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Silver Star Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.



In the action, iRobot is asking the ITC to institute an investigation into the infringement of the patents, and to issue an exclusion order permanently barring infringing products from entry into the United States.



"As a pioneer in consumer robots for the home, iRobot has invested significantly in the development of robotic technologies and the protection of our intellectual property. The contributions made by our talented team of engineers have been recognized with hundreds of awarded patents in the U.S. and across the world. The filing of this litigation signals our commitment to protecting our investments. We are confident that our strategy will result in continued growth and maintaining our global leadership position", said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot.