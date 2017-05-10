© thales (illustration purpose only)

Thales and Latour Capital put stop to negotiations

Thales and private equity firm Latour Capital have decided by mutual agreement to end the exclusive negotiations on the proposed divestment of Thales’s ticketing business, comprising revenue collection solutions and road tolling and car park management systems.

Latour Capital has concluded that this business is not aligned closely enough with its investment priorities.



Thales will continue examining the various options it has identified to develop this business and create value for its customers and employees.



Thales’s ticketing business has 850 employees, mainly based in France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Mexico, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand and Egypt, and generated sales of EUR 190 million euros in 2016, an increase of more than 20 percent on 2015.