MIPS and Ensigma up for grabs

Imagination Technologies intends to sell its MIPS and Ensigma businesses.

Imagination Technologies has been reviewing its business since April 3, 2017 (when it was announced that Apple would no longer use Imagination products in their gadgets). While the Group has continued to invest in its MIPS and Ensigma businesses, it has now decided to actively market these businesses for sale, concentrate its resources on PowerVR.



MIPS is focused on the embedded processor markets, where it completed a number of deals with major customers during the last financial year. It has continued to see design wins in networking, routers and DTV/STB and has made good progress in the mobile LTE modem and industrial IoT markets. MIPS also has a growing position in automotive through its relationship with Mobileye.



Ensigma offers IP licensing for connectivity in mobile computing, unmanned systems and IoT, with low power capability. Revenues more than doubled in H1/FY17 driven by strong licencing activity.



Since April 3, 2017, Imagination Technologies has been in discussions with Apple regarding its commercial relationship. "Imagination has been unable to make satisfactory progress with Apple to date regarding alternative commercial arrangements for the current licence and royalty agreement. Imagination has reserved all its rights in respect of Apple’s unauthorised use of Imagination’s confidential information and Imagination’s intellectual property rights.", a press release states.