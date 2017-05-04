© Elmos

Elmos: Positive sales development at the start of the year

Elmos Semiconductor increased sales by 13.1 percent year on year to EUR 60.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.

In addition to strong demand in portfolio business and dynamic ramp-ups, Elmos also benefited from positive calendar effects compared to the previous year. EBIT stood at EUR 4.7 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.7 percent. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 7.4 million, or 12.2 percent, in the reporting period. The chip manufacturer also generated positive adjusted free cash flow of EUR 1.4 million.



“Elmos is off to a good start in 2017. Both Asia and Europe show intact growth trends encouraging me to take a positive view of the full year ahead,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



As announced in February, Elmos expects year-on-year sales growth in the upper single-digit percentage range in 2017. The EBIT margin is likely to improve slightly year on year in 2017 (2016: 10.1%). The capex ratio is scheduled to be less than 12 percent of sales. Adjusted free cash flow will be positive. The forecast is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 USD/EUR.