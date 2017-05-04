© pipistrel Business | May 04, 2017
Uber partners with Pipistrel Aircraft on electric VTOLs
Uber has signed a partnership with Pipistrel Aircraft producer for large-scale deployment of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing vehicles (VTOLs) in order to fulfill its mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation service to everyone, everywhere.
The goal of this partnership is to enable users of a future Uber Elevate Network to request transport with an electric Pipistrel VTOL.
Uber plans to operate a network through which electric VTOL vehicles in numerous cities worldwide will provide transportation and delivery logistics services. The joint goal is for initial vehicles to be used in a flight demonstration by 2020. Pipistrel will develop aircraft to satisfy short distance urban operations as the basis for the VTOL performance specifications. Uber will participate in the development of airspace control software and hardware for the management of Pilot VTOLs on the Elevate Network, and provide interface connectivity with airspace controllers/regulators.
"I am proud and excited that Uber recognized our values, expertise and leadership in electric flight. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards entirely new ways we travel, not only saving time but also being friendly to the environment", said Ivo Boscarol, the General Manager of Pipistrel Group.
"Uber is excited to have Pipistrel working with us and starting to develop VTOLs for Uber Elevate. Pipistrel is the only company in the world that builds and sells electric aircraft today. With brand new factory to increase their capacity, they are a valued partner in making Uber’s VTOL network a reality", added Mark Moore, Director of Engineering for Aviation.
