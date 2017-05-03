© cybaero

CybAero regains export authorization from ISP

On appeal, the Inspectorate for Strategic Products (ISP), has reversed its decision to recall CybAero's previously issued export authorization.

"The currently valid export authorization refers to a helicopter system for demonstration flights in China with the end customer AVIC Supply and Marketing Huabei CO. LTD", states Michael Auerbach, Chairman of the Board at CybAero.