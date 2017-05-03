© leoni_cable

Leoni closes sale of its electrical appliance assemblies business

Leoni closed the sale of its business involving assembled cables and cable harnesses for household and electrical appliances to BizLink.

Following the completion of this divestment, all the disposed operations have now passed to the buyer BizLink.



Leoni had signed the agreement to sell the business on 9 January 2017.



In 2016, the sold business, which was previously pooled in Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies, contributed EUR 137 million to Leoni external consolidated sales. It comprises facilities in Germany, Belgium, Slovakia, Serbia and China with about 2'000 employees.