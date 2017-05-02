© Thinfilm

Thinfilm partners with Socket Mobile, Famoco, and SpringCard

Thin Film Electronics signed technology partnerships with three NFC-reader hardware providers - Socket Mobile, Famoco, and SpringCard.

"Just as brand marketers use NFC to add smartphone interactivity to everyday consumer products, industrial users can use NFC to streamline factory operations and protect supply chains," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm's CEO. "Thinfilm's technology partnerships with Socket Mobile, Famoco, and SpringCard - established leaders in the NFC reader hardware space - allow industrial users to implement NFC at any stage of operations while leveraging deployed IT infrastructure. This simplifies the creation of turnkey systems that will expand the basic IIoT into a comprehensive 'Industrial Internet of Everything'."