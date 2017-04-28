© iar systems

IAR Systems invests in IoT security

IAR Systems signed an alliance with Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions focused on the Internet of Things (IoT) and has acquired an initial 10 percent equity stake in the company.

The alliance is primarily focused on technology innovation to simplify the integration of security and enable the management of critical intellectual property within the product development process.



“Traditional solutions for IoT security are unable to defend against rapidly advancing threats. The Secure Thingz approach, with our partners, focuses on delivering robust security foundations, which can be leveraged across the device lifecycle,” said Krishna Anne, President and CEO, Secure Thingz.



“The best way to take advantage of the possibilities of the connected world is by sharing knowledge, establishing strong strategic alliances and providing new technology offerings. We are now investing in Secure Thingz as we believe its solutions really can create the necessary security in a world of connected devices and products,” said Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems.