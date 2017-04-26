© bahar bostanci dreamstime.com

ASMI sells 5% stake in ASMPT

ASM International N.V. sell a stake of 20 million shares of the total outstanding share capital in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT) through a partial secondary share placement.

ASM International N.V. has placed a total of 20'000'000 ordinary shares of ASMPT at a price of HKD 105.00 per share to institutional and other professional investors through a partial secondary share placement. This represents a stake of approximately 5 percent in ASMPT. The offering generated cash proceeds of a total amount of HKD 2.1 billion (approximately EUR 248 million). ASMI has agreed to a 180-day lock-up period.



ASMI continues to be the largest shareholder in ASMPT with a stake of approximately 34 percent.