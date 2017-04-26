© Jean François Damois / Creative Center Safran

Safran buys into Prodways Group

Safran and Prodways Group are teaming up to develop additive manufacturing (3D printing) materials and processes.

As part of this collaboration, Safran Corporate Ventures is taking a stake in Prodways,specialised in 3D printing for industrial and trade applications.



The partnership agreement signed by Safran and Prodways Group concerns the development of printable materials and assembly processes for these materials with inorganic compounds, such as ceramics and metals, which can be applied to Safran's products and processes. In addition to this general contract, the companies could also sign specific contracts in areas such as casting, metallic parts made by indirect manufacturing, and high-temperature polymer powders for composites. The five-year contract is non-exclusive, and is renewable by a jointly agreed amendment.



"This agreement reflects Safran's proactive policy on additive manufacturing," noted Stéphane Cueille, Safran Executive Vice President, R&T and Innovation. "Safran is already at the cutting edge of this field, and uses 3D printing technology to make parts and subassemblies for its engines, as well as aircraft and defense equipment. Through this agreement, the two companies will be able to pool their skills to effectively transform the technology building blocks offered by Prodways into additive manufacturing processes for Safran products."



Along with this agreement, Hélène de Cointet, co-head of Safran Corporate Ventures, will join the Prodways Group Board of Directors.