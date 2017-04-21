© Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker

The Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group has won a contract from an American automake with a lifetime volume of over EUR 90 million for a new generation of divert-air valves.

Pierburg, a Rheinmetall Group subsidiary, will manufacture the components at its facilities in Neuss (Germany), Kunshan (China), and Fountain Inn (South Carolina, USA), which will be shipped to the customer's plants in Europe, Asia and the NAFTA region, respectively. This arrangement meets the customer's requirement for local production, which is set to start in 2018. The contract will run for six years. The divert-air valves will be installed in the US auto manufacturer’s internationally built high-volume production series.



The electric divert-air valve goes into operation whenever the driver takes his or her foot off the accelerator and the throttle flap is closed. Without this regulating function, rising pressure could damage the turbocharger. Also advantageous, the turbocharger can continue to rotate freely, while the repeated rise in pressure after shifting gears or when re-accelerating is shortened; finally, the turbocharger accelerates more rapidly, resulting in improved response and elimination of "turbo lag."