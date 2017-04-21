© BMW

Aircharge's iPhone wireless integration in BMW's 2017 range

Aircharge and the BMW Group have signed a global deal to provide customised Wireless Charging Cases for iPhone to be used in the new in-car wireless ecosystem, which debuted in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan earlier this year.

With Apple yet to launch a smartphone with the wireless charging function integrated into its hardware, the German carmaker went to Aircharge instead.



The 2017 BMW 5 Series is the first car on the market to be released with a completely wireless infotainment solution, meaning iPhones are able to wirelessly integrate with the BMW iDrive system by connecting to the car over Bluetooth instead of through a traditional Lightning cable.