Digi-Key integrates ADI and Linear's portfolios post acquisition

Digi-Key Electronics, confirms the integration and support of Analog Devices, Inc. and Linear Technology's portfolios after the official announcement of the acquisition.

"We've had long-standing, successful relationships with both Analog Devices and Linear Technology for many years which enable us to help our customers understand their extensive product portfolios," notes David Stein, VP, Global Semiconductor at Digi-Key. "Our strong stocking position with both companies covering a global footprint will allow us to continuously exceed customer expectations from a service perspective."



Analog Devices announced the official acquisition of Linear Technology March 10th after agreeing to terms in July 2016.



"Acquisitions and mergers often improve the breadth of availability and Digi-Key continues to have the broadest selection of electronic components," continued Stein. "Customers can be assured that we will be working through the process of the successful merger and will continue to provide the broadest newly expanded Analog Devices portfolio globally."