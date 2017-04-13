© leoni

Leoni builds Competence Center in Roth

Leoni has reached another milestone on its way to realising the ‘Factory of the Future’: the construction phase officially started.

Buildings covering a total floor space of about 57'000 square metres will now be constructed on the 134'000 square metre-sized site in Roth. In total, Leoni will be investing EUR 90 million in the facility.



“We will need innovative products and services to operate successfully in our market in the future as well – our Factory of the Future is therefore a key building block in the further development of our business division,” said Bruno Fankhauser, member of Leoni AG’s Board of Directors and in charge of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division. "With this new plant, Leoni is contributing to safeguarding and in future creating modern jobs in Germany."



With a cable output of about 400'000 kilometres per year, the new facility’s products will also range from glass fiber cables for telecommunications and infrastructure through to high-voltage and charging cables for cars with alternative drive systems.



Based on an estimated construction period of about two years, Leoni expects to start step-by-step relocation of its ongoing production from the existing plant in early 2019. Relocation of the roughly 800 employees to the Factory of the Future is likely to be completed in mid-2020.