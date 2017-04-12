© renesas Components | April 12, 2017
ADI and Renesas collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR technology
Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics are collaborating on a system-level 77/79-GHz RADAR sensor demonstrator to improve Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications and enable autonomous driving vehicles.
“RADAR sensors play a crucial role for all ADAS or automated driving functions,” said Jean-Francois Chouteau, vice president of Renesas Global ADAS Centre. “This cooperation ideally combines the best of ADI and Renesas assets to deliver performance and enable OEMs and Tier One suppliers to reduce development cost and time to market. We are delighted to join forces with ADI, whose 28nm solution provides cutting-edge RF performance for target detection.”
“Analog Devices’ collaboration with Renesas will be a key enabler for the highest performance RADAR systems,” said Chris Jacobs, general manager, ADAS & Automotive Safety, Analog Devices. “This innovative system approach will significantly reduce risk by providing digital interoperability at the system level for our customers. The new RH850/V1R-M MCU, coupled with ADI’s high-performance Drive360 RADAR platform, will bring unparalleled performance to advanced ADAS and autonomous driving systems.”
