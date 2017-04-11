© prysmian (illustration purposes only)

Prysmian and a new hub in Brazil

Prysmian Group opened a new global Center of Excellence for Latin America with a multi-million euro investment.

"The investments in these new facilities show Prysmian's commitment to the Brazilian and South American markets and the willingness to pursue growth in these regions" said Marcello Del Brenna, Prysmian's South American CEO.



Prysmian's Worldwide Center of Excellence in Brazil will be built within the company's plant in Sorocaba (São Paulo) and is expected to start operating by the end of 2018. The project covers a total investment of EUR 45 million. The new center will house the entire structure of the unit located in Santo André (São Paulo). “The investment in Brazil is part of the company's strategic investment plan to further strengthen our global presence with a solid vision of long term economic, social and environmental sustainability”stated Andrea Pirondini, Chief Operating Officer Prysmian Group.