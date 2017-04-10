© ford

Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA

Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.

Ford is investing USD 850 million in Michigan Assembly Plant to retool the plant to build the Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco. Employees at Michigan Assembly Plant will begin building Ranger at the end of 2018 and Bronco in 2020.



The company also plans to create or retain 130 jobs and invest USD 150 million to expand capacity for engine components for several vehicles, including Ranger and Bronco, at Romeo Engine Plant in Michigan.



In addition, Ford is investing USD 200 million for an advanced data center to support the company’s expansion to an auto and a mobility company. It is the second of two new data centers Ford is building in Michigan. The second new data center will be located at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant, where the company is investing USD 700 million and adding 700 direct new jobs – announced in January – to create a factory capable of producing high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles.



“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks, vans, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles and SUVs – while at the same time growing our leadership in electrification, autonomy and mobility services,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. “As America’s top producer of automobiles, we are proud to be going even further in our commitment to invest in manufacturing here at home.”