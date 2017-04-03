© suss microtec

Süss MicroTec ups sales and EBIT expectation

Süss MicroTec is expecting an increase in order intake for the first quarter of 2017.

The original order intake guidance for the first quarter 2017 was increased from a bandwidth of EUR 25 - 35 million to a bandwidth of EUR 35 - 45 million. The preliminary order intake for the first quarter 2017 amounts to approximately EUR 45 million (previous year: EUR 33.1 million), which is at the upper end of the bandwidth given on March 21, 2017.



For the current fiscal year, the Company guided sales to be in the range of EUR 160 - 170 million and an EBIT (earnings before interest and income taxes) to be in the range of EUR 9 - 13 million. Due to the increased order intake in the first quarter of 2017, the Company increases its sales and earnings expectations for the full fiscal year 2017. Sales are now expected in a range of EUR 170 - 180 million and EBIT in a range of EUR 13 - 17 million. Sales in the previous year came in at EUR 177.6 million and EBIT stood at EUR 11.1 million.