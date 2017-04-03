© sartorius ag Business | April 03, 2017
Sartorius Stedim Biotech acquires Umetrics
Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) acquired the Umetrics business (MKS Instruments AB) from the U.S. based MKS Instruments Group.
SSB purchased Umetrics for USD 72.5 million on a cash and debt- free basis. The company is expected to generate sales revenue on a full-year basis of approximately USD 15 million and a significant double-digit underlying EBTIDA margin in 2017. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Umetrics employs approximately 50 people.
Oscar-Werner Reif, member of the Executive Committee of SSB, said: “Powerful data analytics software tools are key when it comes to running state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical factories of the future. We will provide our customers with the best-suited tools to monitor and optimize their processes and fulfill their documentation requirements for regulatory bodies.” Jakob Mohr Christensen, Managing Director of Umetrics, said: “We are very pleased to become part of SSB as it provides the opportunity to further gain access to key customers and accelerate the penetration of our best-in-class software solutions.”
Major application areas for Umetrics software systems are critical process steps, such as cell culture processes or specific purification steps in the biopharmaceutical industry. Applying multivariate data analysis (MVDA) on a number of parameters such as glucose and lactate, process variations and their causes can be displayed transparently in real time. DoE software (Design of Experiments) permits critical process parameters to be efficiently identified and quantified as well as development cycles to be considerably shortened.
Oscar-Werner Reif, member of the Executive Committee of SSB, said: “Powerful data analytics software tools are key when it comes to running state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical factories of the future. We will provide our customers with the best-suited tools to monitor and optimize their processes and fulfill their documentation requirements for regulatory bodies.” Jakob Mohr Christensen, Managing Director of Umetrics, said: “We are very pleased to become part of SSB as it provides the opportunity to further gain access to key customers and accelerate the penetration of our best-in-class software solutions.”
Major application areas for Umetrics software systems are critical process steps, such as cell culture processes or specific purification steps in the biopharmaceutical industry. Applying multivariate data analysis (MVDA) on a number of parameters such as glucose and lactate, process variations and their causes can be displayed transparently in real time. DoE software (Design of Experiments) permits critical process parameters to be efficiently identified and quantified as well as development cycles to be considerably shortened.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments