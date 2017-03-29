© STMicroelectronics Components | March 29, 2017
STMicro chips stand guard in Haltian’s trackerphone
Motion-sensing and data-processing chips from STMicroelectronics help family safety in the Snowfox trackerphone, a two-way portable communication device with locating capabilities designed for children and seniors by Haltian, a Finnish design and engineering start-up.
The matchbox-sized trackerphone maps its wearer in real time in addition to letting you reach them by calling. A simple one-button control on the device prompts notifications and call requests to family members, who can monitor their loved ones through a free smartphone app that offers various map views, location history, and event timeline.
ST’s MEMS accelerometer inside the trackerphone detects the user activity to start the location measurements while the ultra-low-power STM32 microcontroller makes sure everything works reliably on minimal energy use. The outstanding real-time performance and power efficiency of ST chips gives Snowfox users the perfect balance of functionality and battery life.
“You simply cannot make compromises when you design a personal safety device,” said Pasi Leipälä, CEO and co-founder, Haltian. “Based on our extensive study of different manufacturers and their solutions, we chose an ultra-low-power STM32 microcontroller for its perfect combination of power conservation, rich set of peripherals, and optimum package size. Similarly, the ST accelerometer scored best for us in power consumption and performance.”
“The Snowfox trackerphone enables children and seniors to remain active and stay connected, giving their family members peace of mind in keeping their loved ones safe,” said Iain Currie, Vice President North Europe Sales, STMicroelectronics. “Haltian’s decision to rely on ST’s high-performance, ultra-low-power chips confirms our enabling role in the development of innovative applications that help people get more from life.”
