© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Multiple design wins for Frontier Silicon

Frontier Silicon's Minuet technology platform has been chosen by three US brands - Brookstone, Jensen and SŌLIS - to power nine new smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in.

Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers chosen by Google to work on this technology.



Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said: “Smart audio represents a significant opportunity for Frontier. Brookstone, Jensen and SŌLIS are leading innovators in this sector. By combining our audio technology expertise, our relationship with Google and our experience of working with leading audio brands and their manufacturers, we have helped deliver an unrivalled range of smart audio speakers. We expect to be announcing further design wins shortly.”



David Figler, Vice President of Brookstone Products, said: “The incorporation of Google’s Chromecast technology into our Big Blue range of wireless speakers is an important innovation – for ourselves and our customers. Working with Frontier has enabled us to deliver market-ready products quickly, reliably and cost-effectively.”