Danfoss and GE join forces in strategic collaboration

Danfoss Silicon Power is establishing production in the US and entering into a collaboration with industrial giant General Electric (GE).

The transatlantic collaboration between Danfoss and GE will be part of New York Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium (NY-PEMC) in Utica, upstate New York. The private-public consortium and other similar programs were established in 2014 by the state of New York with a total investment of more than USD 20 billion for the creation of high-tech jobs.



By early 2018, DSP will establish SiC power modules packaging operations in Utica, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the coming years. GE will provide SiC chips for the modules.



Danfoss will lease both the facility and equipment from New York State and occupy the entire facility in Utica, which includes two cleanrooms, labs, offices and logistics space. “This is a very important step for Danfoss, as the US is our biggest market and essential to our business. The cooperation with GE has great strategic impact for Danfoss – it is important for our future growth plans in the US, and we have big expectations for the further developments in this highly-specialized area,” says Executive Vice President and COO in Danfoss, Kim Fausing.



"Danfoss Silicon Power is gaining a unique position as the only independent SiC module manufacturer in the US and GE has been a customer from day one. Similarly, it has opened the door to the US market, where demand for the power modules manufactured by Danfoss Silicon Power is expected to grow explosively," says Claus A. Petersen, General Manager and Vice President of Danfoss Silicon Power.