List: NXP holds pole position in Automotive

NXP maintained its position as the leading vendor of semiconductors to the OE automotive sector in 2016, ahead of Germany's Infineon Technologies.

2016 OE Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Share Ranking

2016 Market Size: USD 30.0 billion

Rank Company Market Share 2016 (2015*) 1 NXP [including Nexperia] 14.0% (2015: 13.6%) 2 Infineon Technologies 10.7% (9.9%) 3 Renesas Electronics 9.6% (9.3%) 4 STMicroelectronics 7.6% (7.3%) 5 Texas Instruments 6.9% (6.4%) 6 Robert Bosch 5.9% (5.0%) 7 ON Semiconductor 4.4% (4.0%) 8 Microchip [including Atmel] 2.9% (3.0%) 9 Toshiba 2.6% (2.6%) 10 Rohm Semiconductor 2.5% (2.3%) Top 10 Total 67.1% (63.4%) Others 32.9% (36.6%)

Market researcher Semicast estimates that revenues for OE automotive semiconductors totalled USD 30.0 billion in 2016.With few changes in the vendor share ranking in 2016 over 2015, attention turns to the future of market leader NXP. Having merged with Freescale Semiconductor, thus creating the largest vendor of OE automotive semiconductors, NXP has experienced two important events over the last twelve months. First, in June 2016, NXP announced it was to divest its Standard Products division into a stand-alone company called Nexperia. With total 2016 sales of about USD 1.2 billion and product lines including discretes, logic and MOSFETs, Semicast judges automotive to be Nexperia’s largest market and the divestiture closed February 2017. Second, it was announced in October 2016 that Qualcomm is to acquire NXP, in a deal valued at USD 47 billion, to increase its presence in the automotive sector.Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research commented: "Semicast judges the net effect of these two transactions would be to create a combined ‘Qualcomm+NXP’ placed at the head of the automotive vendor share rankings, with a market share of about 13% in 2016 and comfortably clear of Infineon. Change is becoming a constant for the market leader in automotive".-----More information can be found at Semicast Research