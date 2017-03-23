© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Cree signs patent license agreement with Ledvance

Cree signed a cross license agreement with Ledvance. Cree will receive ongoing royalty payments and a royalty-free license to Ledvance’s patent portfolio.

In exchange, Ledvance will receive a license to Cree’s extensive portfolio of patents related to LED light bulbs and LED luminaires. The licensed patents address various aspects of forming an LED light including optics, heat management, LED power and control, LED light efficiency and light color and uniformity. Certain Cree patents that cover Cree’s networked lighting technology (SmartCast) and color mixing technology (TrueWhite) were excluded from the license.



“With intellectual property developed over the past 29 years, Cree has a deep portfolio of technologies that are elemental to the design and manufacture of high-performing LED bulbs and LED luminaires,” stated Brad Kohn, vice president legal and general counsel for Cree. “This recent licensing agreement with Ledvance is yet another example that demonstrates the value of Cree’s R&D investments, as well as the breadth and strength of Cree’s lighting technologies.”