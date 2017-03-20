© senvion Business | March 20, 2017
Senvion lands first Irish contract
Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy investor NTR on behalf of NTR's wind investment fund.
The contract will see Senvion supply five MM82 wind turbines for the Teevurcher wind farm in County Meath. Once operational, the project will have an installed capacity of 10.25 megawatts.
Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said: "The contract for Teevurcher wind farm is a significant milestone which reflects the clear global growth strategy of Senvion. The Republic of Ireland offers promising opportunities for Senvion and we look forward to building on further success thanks to our diverse portfolio of products which is well suited to the wind conditions there."
Turbine components will start to be delivered to the site in summer 2017 and installation and commissioning is due to be completed towards the end of the year. Senvion also concluded a long term service and maintenance contract with NTR for the project. This is the second contract to be signed between Senvion and NTR following the conclusion of the agreement last year to supply turbines for the Quixwood Moor wind farm in the Scottish Borders.
Joe Dalton, Asset Management Director of NTR plc said; "The Senvion MM turbines have an enviable reputation for long-term reliability and performance - features which are critical for our investment approach. We are very pleased to be associated with Senvion's entrance into the Republic of Ireland wind market."
