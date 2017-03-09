© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Digi-Key wants to expand

Thief River Falls based distributor Digi-Key Electronics is reviewing several potential options for a one million sqft (around 90'000sqm) manufacturing and warehouse center with an investment value of between USD 200-300 million.

While multiple options are under review, Thief River Falls would be its preferred location, contingent on both local approvals and legislative changes required.



According to Dave Doherty, Digi-Key's President and Chief Operating Officer, "Digi-Key's ongoing growth in both domestic and international sales is driving the need for increased capacity." Digi-Key's potential expansion would add 1'000+ new jobs over the next ten years to its existing base of 3'200 employees in Minnesota.



"Given our large size, every major expansion becomes more complex and requires that we review a variety of possibilities," Rick Trontvet, Digi-Key's Vice President of Administration and Human Resources said. "This review process involves a lot of fact finding, including due diligence with local and state officials to help us make these decisions."



Digi-Key's current operations generate approximately USD 1.5 billion in economic output and add over USD 940 million to the state's gross state product. This new expansion would contribute an additional USD 500 million in state economic output.