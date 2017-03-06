© air liquide

Air Liquide loses control of activities in Ukraine

France-based Air Liquide has lost administrative control of its subsidiary in the Ukraine.

Following recent decisions of the DNR - self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic - establishing its administrative control over some Ukrainian companies (including Air Liquide Yenakievo) operating in the Donbass region, Air Liquide is no longer able to continue its remaining activities in that region.



"The security of our employees as well as compliance with applicable Ukrainian and international laws remain our priorities", a press release states.