© Data Respons Embedded | March 02, 2017
Data Respons acquires TechPeople A/S
Data Respons strengthens its position on the Danish market and has entered into an agreement to acquire TechPeople A/S.
TechPeople was established in 2010 and specialises in software and application development, architecture and system design as well as communication for embedded and IoT solutions.
- TechPeople has highly skilled employees and a culture that matches our own. The company has built up a strong client list in Sjælland and recently in Jutland as well. Over the last 5 years, we have owned 50% the company together with the founder Kim Fahrenholtz and we are impressed by the level of competence, quality and project execution in TechPeople. The company is well positioned in respect to the digital transformation that will influence the industry and technology companies in the coming years, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons.
- We are really looking forward to join forces with Data Respons, even though we know each other very well from the past. Together with Data Respons' specialist teams in the Nordic and German region we now have the best prerequisites to participate in more innovative projects and build smarter technology solutions for our customers, says Kim Fahrenholtz, continuing as Managing Director also after the transaction.
TechPeople had a turnover of DKK 52 million for 2016, resulting in a growth of 49 percent and a profit before tax of DKK 3,6 million. By the end of 2016 the company had approximately 50 consultants in R&D assignments at the customers. As of 31 December 2016, total assets in the company was DKK 15.3 million. The transaction is expected to close within the next 2 weeks.
- TechPeople has highly skilled employees and a culture that matches our own. The company has built up a strong client list in Sjælland and recently in Jutland as well. Over the last 5 years, we have owned 50% the company together with the founder Kim Fahrenholtz and we are impressed by the level of competence, quality and project execution in TechPeople. The company is well positioned in respect to the digital transformation that will influence the industry and technology companies in the coming years, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons.
- We are really looking forward to join forces with Data Respons, even though we know each other very well from the past. Together with Data Respons' specialist teams in the Nordic and German region we now have the best prerequisites to participate in more innovative projects and build smarter technology solutions for our customers, says Kim Fahrenholtz, continuing as Managing Director also after the transaction.
TechPeople had a turnover of DKK 52 million for 2016, resulting in a growth of 49 percent and a profit before tax of DKK 3,6 million. By the end of 2016 the company had approximately 50 consultants in R&D assignments at the customers. As of 31 December 2016, total assets in the company was DKK 15.3 million. The transaction is expected to close within the next 2 weeks.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments