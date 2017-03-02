© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

America II adds Viking Tech and Xmultiple to its line card

Electronic component distributor America II has expanded its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America.

Viking Tech is a designer and manufacturer of Thin-Film / Thick-Film integrated passive devices and discrete passive components. The company will provide America II’s customers with a range of components suited for the automotive, medical and consumer electronics industries. Meanwhile, Xmultiple’s precision interface connectors and components are targeted for the aerospace, energy, solar, data communications and test and measurement markets.



Commenting on the partnerships, Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer, said “I am excited to see Viking Tech America and Xmultiple’s full line of products distributed through America II. I am very proud to have joined in these great partnerships as both manufacturers are a perfect fit to our global line card.”



Michael Sparhawk, Viking Tech America, said, “With the combination of our commitment to quality, customer service, competitive pricing and having partners such as America II Electronics, Viking Tech will accelerate as a viable global manufacturing resource.”



“America II will strengthen Xmultiple’s offering in the connector product lines to accommodate market trend and demand for advanced product features,” added Paul Calderone, Xmultiple.