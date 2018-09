The PS4 got a job and gained some weight

Do you even lift, Pro? The PS4 Pro is bigger and heavier than the original, and after a thorough teardown we attribute a lot of that heft to power requirements.

PlayStation 4 Pro Teardown Highlights:

Sony insists on the Pro's SATA III support, yet its 2.5" HGST HTS541010A9E680 platter drive is labeled 3.0 GB/s (SATA II)—although some online sources claim it’s actually a 6.0 GB/s HDD. Regardless, at 5400 RPM this drive will never reach SATA III speeds. Luckily, a hard drive upgrade is a breeze (and won’t void your warranty).

We learned that Sony’s “double-sauced” GPU comes in the form of a single chip, the CXD90044G SoC—rather than (as some imagined) an SLI-style, twin-GPU configuration.

No adhesive, modular components, and a non-proprietary hard drive that is easy to replace and upgrade earned this console an 8 out of 10 on our repairability scale.

Some semis we can find here:

SCEI (Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc.) CXD90044G SoC (includes AMD "Jaguar" Cores and AMD Radeon GPU)

Panasonic MN864729 HDMI transmitter

Samsung K4B4G0846E 512 MB DDR3 SDRAM

Renesas SCEI R9J04G011FP1

International Rectifier 35218 V625P 5VNQ

Fairchild Semiconductor DG26CF FDMF 6840C

Cypress CYUSB3312 USB 3.0 hub controller

8 x Samsung K4G80325FB 8 Gb GDDR5 (1 GB × 8 = 8 GB)

Sony J20H091 Wireless Communication module (Marvell Avastar 88W8897 underneath)

SCEI (Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc.) CXD90036G

This is a Custom ASIC on Marvell's 88EC128-BNS2

Samsung K4B4G0846E 512 MB DDR3 RAM