Renesas’ acquisition of Intersil receives final regulatory approval

Renesas and Intersil Corporation have received notification by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US that the investigation of the merger transaction showed no unresolved national security concerns.

All necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition have now been received and the merger is expected to close on February 24, 2017, subject to customary closing deliveries.



Intersil stockholders have previously voted to adopt the merger agreement and approve the transaction.