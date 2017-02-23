© skytec group

Sharp acquires majority stake in Skytec UMC

Sharp Corporation has acquired a 56.7 percent stake in Skytec UMC Ltd. This creates a new subsidiary to promote the manufacturing and sale of Sharp branded products in Europe.

“We are convinced that with the brand image and innovation capability of Sharp and our knowledge of the European market, it’s product requirements and our customer contacts, we set the path to become one of the major players in the European TV market,” underlines Aslan Khabliev, CEO at Skytec UMC Ltd.



The current Skytec UMC organization remains entirely operative with Aslan Khabliev as CEO and is going to be expanded to allow for further growth of the TV business under the Sharp brand. Furthermore, the company continues to produce television sets under the 'Blaupunkt' brand as well as private label televisions.



Skytec UMC’s fully owned plant in Poland will become part of the new Sharp subsidiary.