James Winn joins Fusion Worldwide as VP of Sales Americas

James Winn is joining the independent electronic component distributor as its new Vice President of Sales Americas.

With him Winn brings more than 13 years of experience – with expertise in building and optimising cohesive sales teams.



As Vice President of Sales Americas at Fusion Worldwide, his primary focus will be to develop and manage the company’s growing sales force, expand the portfolio of clients, introduce new markets as well as streamlining sales processes throughout the organisation.



Before joining Fusion Worldwide, Winn served as Vice President at Intrepid Pursuits. He also held the roles of director of sales for enterprise new business, sales manager and strategic account executive at Forrester Research.