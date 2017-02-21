© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

New German contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract with a German customer within the Automation market (Smart Factory).

"Germany is the largest market in Europe for Data Respons' R&D services and solutions. Major trends with increased automation, digitalisation and IoT reinforce this image. We expect continued growth in Germany going forward, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen," CEO of Data Respons ASA.



The contract comprises smarter solutions and devices embedded in the customer's total system. The total value of the contract amounts to NOK 11 million (about EUR 1.24 million).