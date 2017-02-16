© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Huawei and ZTE sued for AVC patent infringement

Several lawsuits have been filed the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Huawei Technologies Deutschland GmbH and ZTE Deutschland GmbH.

Several patent owners in MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License have filed patent enforcement actions in the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Huawei Technologies Deutschland GmbH for infringing patents essential to the AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10) digital video coding standard used in mobile devices and other products.



ZTE Deutschland GmbH is also named in several suits for infringing the same patents



According to the complaints, Huawei as well as ZTE offer mobile phone products in Germany, which use patent-protected AVC methods without licenses with the individual patent holders or a portfolio license that includes these patents offered by MPEG LA. The suits seek monetary damages and injunctions.