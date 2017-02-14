© Gowanda

Gowanda acquires Microwave Circuits

Gowanda Components Group has acquired Microwave Circuits from AMTI in Lynchburg (VA), expanding capabilities for the design and manufacture of RF and microwave filters.

“Microwave Circuits’ designs and technologies complement those of our TTE Filters business unit,” said GCG CEO Don McElheny. “The synergy in our capabilities and applications will enable us to offer a broader range of innovative filter solutions to design engineers in commercial, medical, microwave, military, space and other markets around the world.”



Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but GCG has stated that Microwave Circuits’ production facilities will remain in Beltsville, MD and sales & technical support will remain in Lynchburg.