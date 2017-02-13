© jcb

Rolls-Royce moves into excavator market

For the first time, Rolls-Royce will be supplying MTU engines for use in excavators, having won an order from British construction equipment manufacturer JCB.

Tim Burnhope, JCB Chief Innovation and Growth Officer, said: “JCB already uses MTU engines in its flagship 457 wheeled loaders. The introduction of the engine into three of our JS excavators will offer customers fuel savings of up to 10%.”



Bernd Krüper, Vice President Industrial Business including Construction & Agriculture at MTU added, “Use of our engines in JCB's new excavators marks our entry into another very important and high-volume segment of the C&I market, and we are very proud that JCB is choosing to endorse our EU Stage IV-compliant units. This is another step forward in our long and successful partnership.”