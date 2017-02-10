© NASA / MSFC/ MAF / Steven Seipel

MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing

MT Aerospace AG, a member of the European space and technology group OHB SE, has been awarded further contracts by US space technology group Boeing for additional development work on the Space Launch System (SLS).

Commissioned by the US space agency NASA, SLS is the most powerful super heavy lift launch vehicle to date and will be used on manned and unmanned missions to the moon, Mars and the depths of outer space.



MT Aerospace has been developing and fabricating large aluminum segments for the propellant tanks fitted to the SLS main stage since mid- 2013. With a diameter of 8.4 meters and a length of some 65 meters, these tanks hold almost 900 tons of liquid hydrogen and oxygen and are 30% larger than the external tank formerly attached to the Space Shuttle.



MT Aerospace has already delivered the components for the second flight article SLS core stage at the beginning of April 2016. Thanks to this successful project, the Augsburg-based space technology company has now also been selected for the development of the upper stage dome components. MT Aerospace has achieved gold ranking status as a reliable partner to Boeing and has qualified as a baseline components supplier for all upcoming SLS flights.