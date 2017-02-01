© mailthepic dreamstime.com

u-blox acquires SIMCom cellular module product line

In an asset deal worth USD 52.5 million, u‑blox is acquiring the company’s cellular modem products, R&D team and customer base.

u‑blox has entered into an asset deal with Shanghai‑based SimTech Group Company Ltd. that will give u‑blox control over the company’s cellular modem products (known as SIMCom Wireless) – along side its patents, R&D and sales staff, and customer base. The deal will expand u‑blox’s existing cellular product range and make the company a major supplier of cellular modules.



The acquisition of SIMCom’s product portfolio offers additional solution options and price points which will widen u‑blox’s customer base and increase its geographical reach. The deal significantly increases the cellular module business in Asia, primarily China, and generates increased revenue in Europe and America.