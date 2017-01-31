© japan display

Another step towards the flexible phone?

Japan Display has developed Full Active Flex, which uses a plastic substrate for both sides of the liquid crystal layer, and introduced it into a 5.5-inch Full-HD LCD display for smartphone devices.

With this solution it is possible to form curved shapes – which will expand the degrees of freedom in smartphone design, at least in one aspect. What is more interesting is the durability, by using plastic substrates instead of glass, cracking will not happen as easily when the display is dropped, the company says.



Japan Display is planning to start mass production of this display in 2018. The company is also considering adopting the technologyt not only in smartphone displays but also in notebook PCs, automotive applications and other various products as well.