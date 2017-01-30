© japan display

Japan Display starts mass production at Hakusan plant

Japan Display Inc. has started mass production at its new low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) LCD line in its Hakusan plant, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.

The line uses 6th generation (Gen 6) glass substrates (1500mm x 1850mm) and will produce displays for high-end mobile device models.



The company has seen an increase in demand for its LTPS LCDs, especially for smartphones. To respond to this growing demand, JDI has decided to start mass production at the Hakusan plant, which has a capacity of 25’000 sheets per month – which will increase JDI's panel production capacity by approximately 20%. The new – 169’500 square meter – plant will employ approximately 250 people.